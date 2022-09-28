Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Broadstone Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 175.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

BNL stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,081,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after buying an additional 100,642 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,728,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 71.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

