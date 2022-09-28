Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Orion Office REIT Trading Down 1.7 %

ONL stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Orion Office REIT has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15.

Institutional Trading of Orion Office REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 76,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

