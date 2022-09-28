Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of 90.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of KW stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kennedy-Wilson has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,191,065.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,142,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,487,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Kennedy-Wilson news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,191,065.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,142,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,487,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 104.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 154.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 32,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.