National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

National HealthCare has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

NHC opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.87. National HealthCare has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $76.82.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $271.36 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 1,224.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 274,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NHC shares. StockNews.com lowered National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

