CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

CareCloud Stock Up 0.8 %

CareCloud stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

