RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 68.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,635 shares in the company, valued at $833,778.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 975,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 34,338 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,786,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 46,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

RLJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

