Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $950.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.87. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.81 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 39.73%. Research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGLS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 10.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 18.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 156.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

