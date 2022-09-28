Amdocs Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Amdocs has raised its dividend by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Amdocs has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amdocs to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.
Amdocs Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DOX opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 787.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amdocs (DOX)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.