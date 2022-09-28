TheStreet Lowers Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $18.09 on Monday. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $3,483,876.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,937,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,207,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $3,483,876.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,937,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,207,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,527.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at $2,401,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth $1,224,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 323,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 34,214 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

