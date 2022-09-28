National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Announces $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

National Health Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI stock opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 12.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $67.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,749,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,688,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 360,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,301,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 286,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,367,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

