Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Terreno Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 123.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,935,000 after buying an additional 574,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 730,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after purchasing an additional 246,429 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,722,000 after purchasing an additional 152,712 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 186,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 117,331 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

