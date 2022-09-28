DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of XRAY opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $60.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 135.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 48,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.