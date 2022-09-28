Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.63.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PBA stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 97.55%.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.