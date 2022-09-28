Pig Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $191,982.00 (PIG)

Pig Finance (PIG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, Pig Finance has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pig Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pig Finance has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $191,982.00 worth of Pig Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pig Finance Profile

Pig Finance is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Pig Finance’s total supply is 410,311,762,862,209 coins. Pig Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pig_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pig Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIG is a token on Binance Smart Chain. It is a token with a Black Hole design that exponentially cuts the total supply in circulation by massive amounts. PIG combines this with an Auto-Liquidity feature designed to increase the liquidity of the token rapidly.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pig Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pig Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pig Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

