Washington Federal, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:WAFDP)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Washington Federal Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of WAFDP opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $27.01.
About Washington Federal
