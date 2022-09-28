Washington Federal, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:WAFDP)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Washington Federal Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WAFDP opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $27.01.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

