TheStreet Downgrades Spire (NYSE:SR) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.17.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE SR opened at $64.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average of $73.07. Spire has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 274,260 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.