Ellevest Inc. Sells 877 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,093,000 after acquiring an additional 149,792 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,033,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,149,000 after acquiring an additional 779,598 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.75. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $52.36 and a 12-month high of $78.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

