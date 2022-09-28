Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 256.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.36.

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.02 and a 200-day moving average of $152.84.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,443.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,443.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,337 shares of company stock worth $1,766,143. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

