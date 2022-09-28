Ellevest Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.41 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.94.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

