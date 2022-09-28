Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Corning by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,065,000 after acquiring an additional 190,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Corning by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 427,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Corning by 571.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

