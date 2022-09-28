Ellevest Inc. Takes $293,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.38 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.60.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

