AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACM. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

ACM opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

