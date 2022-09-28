Ellevest Inc. Sells 1,233 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,104,000 after buying an additional 53,544 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of WPP by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of WPP by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 109,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 52,246 shares during the period. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WPP opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.71.

WPP Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9052 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPP shares. ING Group started coverage on WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lowered WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WPP from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 690 ($8.34) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $908.57.

WPP Profile

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.