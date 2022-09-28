Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 342,189 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Materials Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Shares of AMAT opened at $84.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.53 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

