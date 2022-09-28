Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of SFL by 125.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the first quarter worth $389,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SFL by 58.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the first quarter worth $126,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.74. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. SFL had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 53.80%.

SFL Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

