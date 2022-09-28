Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $219.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

