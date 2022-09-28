Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Decreased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.68 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

