Ellevest Inc. Increases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

