Ellevest Inc. Has $288,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 57.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $487.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $543.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $588.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $538.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

