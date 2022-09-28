Ellevest Inc. Has $278,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,220,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after buying an additional 2,415,800 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 2,238,545 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $335,682,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,060,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $178.14 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

