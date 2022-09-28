J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $162.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

