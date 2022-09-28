Ellevest Inc. Sells 9,957 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,957 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 27,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 35,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

LYG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.88.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

