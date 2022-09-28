Ellevest Inc. Has $267,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.47.

FITB opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

