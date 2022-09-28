Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HST. Oppenheimer started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.5 %

HST stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

