Ellevest Inc. Sells 5,812 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $30,235,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 579,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $20,740,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $44.12.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $550.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.57 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -90.09%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

