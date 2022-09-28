Ellevest Inc. Purchases 7,472 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,142 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 167,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,059,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 139,438 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

BBVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

