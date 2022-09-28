TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,466,000 after purchasing an additional 71,121 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1,369.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 86,300 shares during the period. Finally, Incline Global Management LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 308,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransUnion Stock Down 3.4 %

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $120.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.36%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

