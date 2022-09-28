Ellevest Inc. Acquires 27,710 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of DHT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.21 and a beta of -0.33.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. DHT had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.21%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

