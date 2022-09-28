Ellevest Inc. Sells 5,071 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,053 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

