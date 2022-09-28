Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,312 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,816 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,432,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at $223,002.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 268,229 shares of company stock worth $32,746,091 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $110.92 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

