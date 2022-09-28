American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance

FDG stock opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.95.

