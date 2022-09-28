Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $7,203,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $648,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.