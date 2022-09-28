Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Trimmed by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,935 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 51,889 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $236.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $234.50 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.77.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.