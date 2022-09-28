Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 814,203 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 26.4% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $209,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 42,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,889,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 35,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. ERN LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.5% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,617 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.7% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,928 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $236.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $234.50 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.77.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

