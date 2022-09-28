Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 795 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Centene by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.34.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,680 shares of company stock worth $1,335,454. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.