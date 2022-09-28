Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,625 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam boosted its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.77.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $236.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $234.50 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

