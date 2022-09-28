Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) by 155.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,051 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.38% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Retail ETF stock opened at $155.79 on Wednesday. VanEck Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $144.85 and a 12 month high of $199.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.62.

