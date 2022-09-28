Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 855 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,592 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $236.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $234.50 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

