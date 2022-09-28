Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,625 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,383 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,934.11.

BHP Group Trading Up 2.2 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP stock opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $3.50 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.