Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 320.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 84.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -233.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,421.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,156 shares of company stock worth $11,790,954 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

